Story highlights Travelers helped those who were badly hurt, say eyewitnesses

'Everyone expected death' said one person caught up in the explosion

(CNN) Metro commuters have described scenes of horror Monday following the subway blast in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Stanislav Listyev told CNN: "I was going down the escalator at Sennaya Square at about 2:30pm -- and at that moment I felt an explosion wave underneath, everything filled with smoke, people started panicking.

"So the trains stopped and almost immediately the evacuation started. I think that explosion happened in the tunnel between the stations. The smoke was coming out of there. There was nothing on the station itself, everything was fine."

An unnamed eyewitness who spoke to the state news agency, Tass, said: "In the metro car, everyone expected death, if I can say that."

