Mike Epps apologizes for kangaroo incident

Story highlights Epps brought a kangaroo out on stage

People accused him of animal cruelty

(CNN) Turns out not everyone thinks bringing a kangaroo on stage is funny.

Comedian and actor Mike Epps has been dealing with backlash in the wake of incorporating one into his Detroit show last Friday.

Epps, who is known for roles in various projects including "The Hangover," invited zoo owner and exotic animal handler Javon Stacks on stage with a kangaroo.

A video shows the comedian and the handler with the kangaroo, which is held upright. Epps tugs on the kangaroo's harness before the animal appears to throw his paw back toward the star. Epps then runs off the stage.

Video of the incident went viral on social media over the weekend, with some accusing Epps of animal cruelty.

Whyyyy did they bring the kangaroo on stage at Mike Epps show 😩😭. I love Detroit pic.twitter.com/DoqNu4jcf6 — Amber ♍ (@_AmNico) April 1, 2017

The video of Mike Epps turning up on stage with a kangaroo has me in tears. Animal cruelty like a MF — Jay Dee (@Startrack90) April 3, 2017