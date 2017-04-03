Harrison Ford won't face discipline in landing mishap

Story highlights Ford was cleared by FAA, his attorney says

Actor landed on a taxiway of a Southern California airport

(CNN) The Federal Aviation Administration will not pursue enforcement action against actor Harrison Ford after he mistakenly landed a small plane on a taxiway at a Southern California airport, his attorney said.

The veteran actor on February 13 landed his plane on the taxiway of a Santa Ana airport, flying directly over an American Airlines Boeing 737 commercial jet, federal officials said.

In audio recordings, Ford said he was distracted by two jets.

Ford's attorney, Stephen Hofer, said the FAA conducted a full investigation and interviewed his client.

The agency let Ford, 74, keep his pilot's certificate and did not place any restrictions, the attorney said in a statement.

Read More