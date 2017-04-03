'Big Little Lies' is over so now what

(CNN) Invariably these things always come to an end.

Whether it be binge watching or enjoying a series, there's often a let down after it is all over.

Thus is the life today for fans of the limited HBO series "Big Little Lies," which had its finale Sunday night.

(HBO is owned by CNN's parent company).

Now we know who died, who was the bully and who was the killer.

We will attempt to avoid spoilers as we offer some tips on where to go from here.

Mourn with others

For the most part it looks like folks were pretty happy with the way things all wrapped up.

The series had some serious star power with Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern in this story about the lives of the mothers of a group of first graders living in Monterey Peninsula.

One viewer tweeted "#BigLittleLies I am going to miss you!!!! The finale was amazing!"

#BigLittleLies I am going to miss you!!!! The finale was amazing! #BigLittleLiesFinale — Gina Casazza (@ginahealthcoach) April 3, 2017

Big Little Lies season finale!! Wish it didn't end! #BigLittleLiesFinale — sharon (@Sharon22485420) April 3, 2017

Big Little Lies finale.... so good! 😮 — Trish (@Lysitheamoon1) April 3, 2017

me after the Big Little Lies finale pic.twitter.com/VA6XdLHMio — jules (@juliab121) April 3, 2017

Read the book

If you haven't already, think about diving into the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty as it offers more context as to who did what why and when (see how hard we are working not to spoil this for you?)

The book received some critical praise which led to HBO optioning it.

And the seven episode limited series turned into a hit for the network which leads us to our next tip.

Start a petition for Season 2

While "Big Little Lies" was supposed to be a one shot deal, plenty of fans are clamoring for more.

TVLine's Michael Ausiello even wrote a column advocating for a second season.

"Like many TVLine readers, I'm not ready to say goodbye to these tough, mercurial, complex women," he wrote. "Heck, I feel like I'm only now getting to really know them."

Cast member Witherspoon raised hopes when she reportedly revealed during a Facebook Live there there were discussions about continuing the drama.

"We've been talking with the writer, and you guys should Facebook Liane Moriarty and tell her how much you want to see 'Big Little Lies 2,'" she said. "That would be good. She's thinking about ideas, and so we would love to hear ideas."

But director Jean-Marc Vallee told The Hollywood Reporter the David E. Kelley written series was fine as is and he's not in favor of continuing it.

Vallee said that "If there's an opportunity to reunite with Reese, Nicole and these characters of course, I'll be a part of it, but 'Big Little Lies One' is a one-time deal."

"We won't give you a season two because it's so good like this," he added. "Why spoil it?"