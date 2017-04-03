CNN 10 - April 4, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

April 4, 2017

There's a lot of ground covered in today's show. We're explaining how a subway conductor might've saved lives during an apparent terrorist attack in Russia. We're looking at the potential risk for a global outbreak of disease -- and what's being done to address it. And we're introducing the people who could become the first Winter Olympians from Afghanistan. Home buying in the U.S. and new uses for thermochromic ink round out the program.

TRANSCRIPT

