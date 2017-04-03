Breaking News

ACM Awards 2017: Jason Aldean takes home entertainer of the year

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 9:05 AM ET, Mon April 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ACM Awards mocks Oscars envelope snafu
ACM Awards mocks Oscars envelope snafu

    JUST WATCHED

    ACM Awards mocks Oscars envelope snafu

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

ACM Awards mocks Oscars envelope snafu 01:30

Story highlights

  • Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley co-hosted the 2017 ACM Awards Sunday night in Las Vegas
  • Miranda Lambert won female vocalist of the year, while Jason Aldean won entertainer of the year

(CNN)Jason Aldean is the king of country for the second year in a row.

He was named entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday night in Las Vegas, beating Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
"I am so thankful. You guys are the best," Aldean said in his acceptance speech. "I love getting up and doing what I do every day."
    Urban led the nominations but came away empty-handed. Miranda Lambert was crowned female vocalist of the year.
    Bryan and Dierks Bentley took the stage as co-hosts for the second year in a row, and the Backstreet Boys even performed.
    Read More
    "You pretty much work when you're hosting the show," Bryan told CNN in an interview ahead of the awards. "There used to be a time when we didn't host the show and we'd drink too much, deyhydrate ourselves to the point of sheer exhaustion, and our skin would crack and we would go perform and our voices would sound horrible on the show."
    Here's the full list of winners.
    Entertainer of the Year
    *Jason Aldean
    Luke Bryan
    Florida Georgia Line
    Carrie Underwood
    Keith Urban
    Female Vocalist of the Year
    *Miranda Lambert
    Kelsea Ballerini
    Maren Morris
    Kacey Musgraves
    Carrie Underwood
    Male Vocalist of the Year
    *Thomas Rhett
    Jason Aldean
    Dierks Bentley
    Chris Stapleton
    Keith Urban
    Vocal Duo of the Year
    *Brothers Osborne
    Big & Rich
    Dan + Shay
    Florida Georgia Line
    Maddie & Tae
    Vocal Group of the Year
    *Little Big Town
    Eli Young Band
    Old Dominion
    Rascal Flatts
    Lady Antebellum
    New Male Vocalist of the Year
    *Jon Pardi
    Kane Brown
    Chris Janson
    Chris Lane
    Brett Young
    New Female Vocalist of the Year
    *Maren Morris
    Lauren Alaina
    Cam
    Brandy Clark
    New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
    *Brothers Osborne
    A Thousand Horses
    Dan + Shay
    LoCash
    Maddie & Tae
    Songwriter of the Year
    *Lori McKenna
    Ashley Gorley
    Luke Laird
    Hillary Lindsey
    Shane McAnally
    Album of the Year
    *"The Weight of These Wings" -- Miranda Lambert
    "Black" -- Dierks Bentley
    "Dig Your Roots" -- Florida Georgia Line
    "Hero" -- Maren Morris
    "Ripcord" -- Keith Urban
    Single Record of the Year
    *"H.O.L.Y." -- Florida Georgia Line
    "Blue Ain't Your Color" -- Keith Urban
    "Humble and Kind" -- Tim McGraw
    "My Church" -- Maren Morris
    "Vice" -- Miranda Lambert
    Song of the Year
    *"Die a Happy Man" -- Thomas Rhett (Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur)
    "Blue Ain't Your Color" -- Keith Urban (Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen)
    "Humble and Kind" -- Tim McGraw (Lori McKenna)
    "Kill a Word" -- Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens (Eric Church, Luke Dick, Jeff Hyde)
    "Tennessee Whiskey" -- Chris Stapleton (Dean Dillon, Linda Hargrove)
    "Vice" -- Miranda Lambert (Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
    Video of the Year
    *"Forever Country" -- Artists of Then, Now & Forever
    "Fire Away" -- Chris Stapleton
    "Humble and Kind" -- Tim McGraw
    "Peter Pan" -- Kelsea Ballerini
    "Vice" -- Miranda Lambert
    Vocal Event of the Year
    *"May We All" -- Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw
    "Different for Girls" -- Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
    "Forever Country" -- Artists of Then, Now & Forever
    "Setting the World on Fire" -- Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk
    "Think of You" -- Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope