ACM Awards 2017: Jason Aldean takes home entertainer of the year

- Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley co-hosted the 2017 ACM Awards Sunday night in Las Vegas
- Miranda Lambert won female vocalist of the year, while Jason Aldean won entertainer of the year
(CNN)Jason Aldean is the king of country for the second year in a row.
He was named entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday night in Las Vegas, beating Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
"I am so thankful. You guys are the best," Aldean said in his acceptance speech. "I love getting up and doing what I do every day."
Urban led the nominations but came away empty-handed. Miranda Lambert was crowned female vocalist of the year.
Bryan and Dierks Bentley took the stage as co-hosts for the second year in a row, and the Backstreet Boys even performed.
"You pretty much work when you're hosting the show," Bryan told CNN in an interview ahead of the awards. "There used to be a time when we didn't host the show and we'd drink too much, deyhydrate ourselves to the point of sheer exhaustion, and our skin would crack and we would go perform and our voices would sound horrible on the show."
Here's the full list of winners.
Entertainer of the Year
*Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
*Miranda Lambert
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
*Thomas Rhett
Jason Aldean
Dierks Bentley
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Duo of the Year
*Brothers Osborne
Big & Rich
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
*Little Big Town
Eli Young Band
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Lady Antebellum
New Male Vocalist of the Year
*Jon Pardi
Kane Brown
Chris Janson
Chris Lane
Brett Young
New Female Vocalist of the Year
*Maren Morris
Lauren Alaina
Cam
Brandy Clark
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
*Brothers Osborne
A Thousand Horses
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
Songwriter of the Year
*Lori McKenna
Ashley Gorley
Luke Laird
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Album of the Year
*"The Weight of These Wings" -- Miranda Lambert
"Black" -- Dierks Bentley
"Dig Your Roots" -- Florida Georgia Line
"Hero" -- Maren Morris
"Ripcord" -- Keith Urban
Single Record of the Year
*"H.O.L.Y." -- Florida Georgia Line
"Blue Ain't Your Color" -- Keith Urban
"Humble and Kind" -- Tim McGraw
"My Church" -- Maren Morris
"Vice" -- Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
*"Die a Happy Man" -- Thomas Rhett (Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur)
"Blue Ain't Your Color" -- Keith Urban (Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen)
"Humble and Kind" -- Tim McGraw (Lori McKenna)
"Kill a Word" -- Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens (Eric Church, Luke Dick, Jeff Hyde)
"Tennessee Whiskey" -- Chris Stapleton (Dean Dillon, Linda Hargrove)
"Vice" -- Miranda Lambert (Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
Video of the Year
*"Forever Country" -- Artists of Then, Now & Forever
"Fire Away" -- Chris Stapleton
"Humble and Kind" -- Tim McGraw
"Peter Pan" -- Kelsea Ballerini
"Vice" -- Miranda Lambert
Vocal Event of the Year
*"May We All" -- Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw
"Different for Girls" -- Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
"Forever Country" -- Artists of Then, Now & Forever
"Setting the World on Fire" -- Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk
"Think of You" -- Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope