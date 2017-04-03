ACM Awards 2017: Jason Aldean takes home entertainer of the year

Story highlights Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley co-hosted the 2017 ACM Awards Sunday night in Las Vegas

Miranda Lambert won female vocalist of the year, while Jason Aldean won entertainer of the year

(CNN) Jason Aldean is the king of country for the second year in a row.

He was named entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday night in Las Vegas, beating Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

"I am so thankful. You guys are the best," Aldean said in his acceptance speech. "I love getting up and doing what I do every day."

Urban led the nominations but came away empty-handed. Miranda Lambert was crowned female vocalist of the year.

Bryan and Dierks Bentley took the stage as co-hosts for the second year in a row, and the Backstreet Boys even performed.

