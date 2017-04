Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train The damaged door of a train car is seen after an explosion on the subway in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday, April 3. Nine people were killed in the blast, state-run media TASS reported. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train Smoke fills a subway station near the blast. The explosion, which authorities described as a terrorist attack, took place on a subway car as the train was in a tunnel between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations. Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train The damaged train car is seen at the Tekhnologichesky Institut station in St. Petersburg. Dozens were reported injured in the blast. Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train The aftermath of the explosion is evident at the Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station. Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train A person is rushed away from the scene on a stretcher. Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train A woman makes a phone call at the entrance to the Tekhnologichesky Institut station. Hide Caption 6 of 11

Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train Emergency workers are seen outside the entrance to the Tekhnologichesky Institut station. Hide Caption 7 of 11

Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train A man with bleeding hands stands outside the entrance to the Tekhnologichesky Institut station. Hide Caption 8 of 11

Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train An emergency-response helicopter takes off near the Tekhnologichesky Institut station. Hide Caption 9 of 11

Photos: Explosion on St. Petersburg train Firefighters and ambulances respond at the Sennaya Ploshchad station. Hide Caption 10 of 11