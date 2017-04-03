(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Senate Democrats reached the filibuster threshold on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, setting up a potential "nuclear option" by Republicans.
-- An explosion tore through a subway train in St. Petersburg, Russia, killing 11 and injuring dozens.
-- Fox News, still reeling from a report alleging star Bill O'Reilly of harassment, was hit with a new harassment lawsuit against founder Roger Ailes.
-- The wife of the Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student wants a divorce.
-- A new multiple sclerosis drug, costing $65,000 per year, hit the market.
-- The struggle is real for millennial homebuyers, who face competition from more seasoned rivals.