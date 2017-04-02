(CNN) Journalist and author Tina Brown said Sunday that Hillary Clinton's presidential election loss had been "a huge wake up call for feminism."

Brown, the former editor-in-chief of "The Daily Beast" and founder of the Women in the World Summit, said that since President Donald Trump had been elected, women were looking for "a way forward."

"In a sense, you know, her loss has motivated women in a way that her campaign never quite managed to ignite," Brown told CNN's Brian Stelter.

"It's as if suddenly there's this huge wake-up call, really, for feminism, a kind of rejuvenated feminism, where women are saying it's up to us to man the barricades of social justice and figure out how we can now have a game plan to go forward," she added.

Clinton will speak at Brown's 8th annual Women in the World Summit next week.

