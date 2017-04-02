14-year-old charged in Chicago sex assault streamed online

Story highlights Police say victim has been taunted online since attack

14-year-old boy faces sex assault and child pornography charges

(CNN) Chicago police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in a group sexual assault on a teenage girl that was broadcast on Facebook live.

The teen faces charges including aggravated criminal sexual assault and manufacturing and disseminating child pornography, police said in a media statement.

He is the "first of several juvenile offenders" from the March 19 assault to be charged, and additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues, the statement said. Police have previously said they were looking for as many as six people who were shown in the video of the assault.

Police spokesman Jose Estrada told CNN after the assault that the video showed mostly closeups of body parts, and identifying the suspects had been a challenge for investigators.

Online harassment

