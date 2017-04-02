Breaking News

Melbourne's best restaurants, according to one of its best chefs

By Evelyn Chen, CNN

Updated 9:29 PM ET, Sun April 2, 2017

Attica's "An Imperfect History of Ripponlea as Told by Tarts" is one of the restaurant's most memorable dishes. Using only locally sourced ingredients, each of the tiny tarts pays tribute to an indigenous tribe.
Attica's "An Imperfect History of Ripponlea as Told by Tarts" is one of the restaurant's most memorable dishes. Using only locally sourced ingredients, each of the tiny tarts pays tribute to an indigenous tribe.
Attica -- One of the stars of Attica's tasting menu: hand-dived scallops.
Attica -- One of the stars of Attica's tasting menu: hand-dived scallops.
Market Lane Coffee -- Tucked down one of Melbourne's ubiquitous alleyways, Market Lane Coffee is known for its beautiful, minimalist design and high-quality coffee.
Market Lane Coffee -- Tucked down one of Melbourne's ubiquitous alleyways, Market Lane Coffee is known for its beautiful, minimalist design and high-quality coffee.
Market Lane Coffee -- Market Lane sources its beans from around the world -- from Brazil to Bolivia to Rwanda -- then roasts the coffee locally.
Market Lane Coffee -- Market Lane sources its beans from around the world -- from Brazil to Bolivia to Rwanda -- then roasts the coffee locally.
Brae Restaurant -- Meaning hillside, Brae naturally sits on a slope outside of Melbourne on a 30-acre farm. The guesthouse and restaurant harvests its own produce and vegetables. It also raises chickens and bees on site.
Brae Restaurant -- Meaning hillside, Brae naturally sits on a slope outside of Melbourne on a 30-acre farm. The guesthouse and restaurant harvests its own produce and vegetables. It also raises chickens and bees on site.
Brae Restaurant -- An Australian Wallaby is prepared with flax, lemon myrtle and wattle -- a flowering tree.
Brae Restaurant -- An Australian Wallaby is prepared with flax, lemon myrtle and wattle -- a flowering tree.
Flower Drum -- Named after a traditional Chinese dance, the venerable Flower Drum serves elegant Cantonese cuisine in an opulent setting.
Flower Drum -- Named after a traditional Chinese dance, the venerable Flower Drum serves elegant Cantonese cuisine in an opulent setting.
Ides -- The brainchild of chef Peter Gunn, who worked at Attica before opening Ides, Ides is a fresh face on the Melbourne modern dining scene.
Ides -- The brainchild of chef Peter Gunn, who worked at Attica before opening Ides, Ides is a fresh face on the Melbourne modern dining scene.
Dainty Sichuan Food -- A Sichuan staple: hot and spicy fish in chili oil.
Dainty Sichuan Food -- A Sichuan staple: hot and spicy fish in chili oil.
Bar Americano -- Opened by Matthew Bax in 2011, Bar Americano is pretty much what its name implies -- complete with classic drinks, live jazz, and excellent coffee too.
Bar Americano -- Opened by Matthew Bax in 2011, Bar Americano is pretty much what its name implies -- complete with classic drinks, live jazz, and excellent coffee too.
(CNN)Every foodie worth their amethyst bamboo salt knows that the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony is taking place in Melbourne, Australia, on April 5, 2017.

As the world's most influential chefs and food cognoscenti descend, they'll surely be wondering the same thing: "What are Melbourne's best restaurants?"
For an authentic taste of Melbourne, CNN Travel turns to Ben Shewry -- the Kiwi chef-owner of Attica, which came in at No. 33 on the World's 50 Best Restaurant list in 2016.
    Chef Ben Shewry, owner of Attica.
    One of Australia's most beloved chefs, Shewry's pioneering use of indigenous Australian ingredients in a fine-dining setting has bagged him multiple accolades.
    Australia's Good Food Guide Awards, for example, awarded Attica three "hats" -- the highest honors -- every year since 2012.
    "When I first moved to [Melbourne in 2002], I had never been here before, yet this special city has overwhelmed me with the quality of ingredients available," Shewry tells CNN Travel, of his adopted hometown.
    "It is a huge melting pot of different cultures and cuisines."
    Lauded as the food capital of Australia, Melbourne is blessed with diverse food options to match its equally diverse blend of cultures.
    After spending 285 hours over 15 days renovating Attica, Shewry steps out of the dust to share his favorite restaurants in Australia's culinary capital.

    Glovers Station -- best for breakfast

    "I like to eat at Glovers Station at Elsternwick because it is a sharp, modern breakfast diner that is right up the road from us. Order the smoked ox tongue dish."
    Glovers Station, 258 Glen Eira Rd, Elsternwick, Melbourne, VIC, Australia; +61 3 9532 7765

    Market Lane Coffee -- best for coffee

    Tucked down one of Melbourne&#39;s ubiquitous alleyways, Market Lane Coffee is known for its beautiful, minimalist design and high-quality coffee.
    Tucked down one of Melbourne's ubiquitous alleyways, Market Lane Coffee is known for its beautiful, minimalist design and high-quality coffee.
    "I believe Market Lane offers the best and most ethical coffee in Australia. The people that run it believe in a lot of the same things as I do. Try the coffee tasting flight."
    Market Lane Coffee, Shop 13, Prahran Market, 163 Commercial Rd, South Yarra, Melbourne, VIC, Australia; +61-3-9804-7434

    Tuck Shop Take Away -- best for lunch

    "Tuck Shop Take Away serves the best chips in Melbourne and everything here is made from scratch on premises including their tomato sauce and all the syrups for their sodas. Have the 'Minor' burger and the best chips in Melbourne!"
    Tuck Shop Take Away; 273 Hawthorn Rd, Caulfield North, Melbourne, VIC, Australia; +61 431 406 580

    Flower Drum -- best for fine dining

    Flower Drum&#39;s baked crab shell.
    Flower Drum's baked crab shell.
    "Anthony Lui of Flower Drum is one of Australia's greatest and most historically important chefs, and is still on the stoves six days a week. He cooks with immense skill and more energy than most cooks half his age! You have to try the 'Neil Perry' noodles."
    Flower Drum, 17 Market Lane, Melbourne, VIC, Australia; +61 3 9662 3655

    Kalimera Souvlaki Art -- best for affordability

    "I love the gyros pork platter at Kalimera Souvlaki Art -- this is one of the most tasty dishes in Melbourne and they even grow their own oregano to flavor it with. The place absolutely pumps."
    Kalimera Souvlaki Art, 41 Chester St, Oakleigh, VIC, Melbourne, Australia; +61 3 9939 3912

    Ides -- best new restaurant

    "Its not every day that a young chef gets to fulfill his dream of opening his own restaurant. Peter Gunn worked for me at Attica for over five years, rising to the role of sous chef. I think he is a fantastic cook and I expect him to go a really long way with Ides. Look out for the baby snapper in the set menu."
    Ides, 92 Smith St, Collingwood, Melbourne, VIC, Australia; +61 3 9939 9542

    Brae Restaurant -- best for avant garde cuisine

    The menu at Brae changes with the seasons.
    The menu at Brae changes with the seasons.
    "I feel fortunate to have Dan Hunter and his amazing team cooking in the same state as us. Brae is one of the best restaurants in the world and they are fighting the good fight out in the country, using beautiful produce and always-immaculate cooking skills.
    "It's also the complete package with amazing accommodation if you feel like indulging for the weekend. My favorite course -- prawn wrapped in nasturtium."
    Brae Restaurant; 4285 Cape Otway Rd, Birregurra, VIC, Australia; +61 3 5236 2226

    Ecoblue -- best for late-night supper

    "Ecoblu at Caulfield North is five minutes from my house, and the pizzas are really great. This place is completely unheralded, except for the locals who know. Order the chorizo pizza."
    Ecoblu, 346 Orrong Rd, Caulfield North, Melbourne, VIC, Australia; +61 3 9527 9599

    Dainty Sichuan Food -- best for international flavors

    Dainty Sichuan Food: Unmissable hotpot.
    Dainty Sichuan Food: Unmissable hotpot.
    "Dainty Sichuan is a personal favorite -- it's never let me down and I have been dozens of times. Everything is always really well seasoned and super, super delicious. I always prefer to order off the a la carte menu (try the fish fragrant eggplant) but you should not miss the hot pot."
    Dainty Sichuan Food, 176 Toorak Rd, South Yarra, VIC, Australia; +61 3 9078 1686

    Bar Americano -- best for cocktails

    "Bar Americano is a moody, small, intimate, quintessential Melbourne laneway bar run by one of the true innovators of bars and cocktails of the Australian drink scene -- Matthew Bax. Have the Whisky Fix."
    Bar Americano, 20 Presgrave Place, Melbourne, VIC, Australia