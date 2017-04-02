Why Trump's golf diplomacy won't work with China's Xi Jinping

Story highlights President Xi has closed scores of golf courses in China

In China, golf is a symbol of corruption

Beijing (CNN) It's the US President's preferred weekend pastime and one he's used to strike up a rapport with other world leaders.

But few expect Donald Trump to tee off with Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart, in Florida this week.

Trump will host Xi at his exclusive Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach on April 6 and 7, but any suggestion of an outing to the nearby Trump-owned golf courses is likely to land in the rough.

Xi, an avid soccer fan, isn't known to be a golfer -- and he's been waging a war on the sport in his country.