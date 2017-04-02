Trump discusses wiretapping tweet and Merkel in Financial Times

Story highlights Trump says of tweeting: "I don't regret anything, because there is nothing you can do about it"

He also tells the Financial Times he "really liked" German Chancellor Angela Merkel

(CNN) President Donald Trump, in an interview published Sunday, addressed his much discussed Twitter account, saying he doesn't regret any of his messages, including his claim that he was wiretapped by former President Barack Obama.

In the interview with the Financial Times, which is based in Britain, President Trump doubled down on his unproven tweet last month stating his predecessor ordered a wiretapping of Trump Tower. "Now my last tweet ... the one about being -- in quotes -- wiretapped, meaning surveilled. Guess what, it is turning out to be true," he said.

Trump didn't go further to explain how his claims were being proved, but about his Twitter habit in general he said, "I don't regret anything, because there is nothing you can do about it."

"You know if you issue hundreds of tweets, and every once in a while you have a clinker, that's not so bad."

Trump also addressed his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel , saying he "really liked her" and didn't mean to ignore her attempts at shaking hands during a photo op.

JUST WATCHED Did Trump snub Merkel handshake? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Did Trump snub Merkel handshake? 01:02

Read More