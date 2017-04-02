McConnell, Schumer square off ahead of Gorsuch votes

Story highlights Schumer says he'll have the votes for a filibuster

McConnell says the Senate will confirm Gorsuch

Washington (CNN) The Senate's top Republican and Democrat on Sunday presaged the floor battle to come this week over Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, offering opposing views on the likelihood of his confirmation that set the stage for a "nuclear" showdown when the chamber votes.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" that President Donald Trump's nominee would soon be seated on the high court.

"Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed this week," McConnell said. "How that happens really depends on our Democratic friends. How many of them are willing to oppose cloture on a partisan basis to kill a Supreme Court nominee."

But in a separate interview on the same program, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer predicted he would be able to unite enough Democrats to deny Gorsuch the 60 votes the Republican leadership will need to overcome a filibuster.

"It's highly, highly unlikely that he'll get 60," Schumer said.

