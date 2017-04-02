Freedom Caucus' Jordan: Tweets and blame 'don't change facts'

Story highlights Jordan said consideration of any future health care bill needs to be a more open process

Asked about possible primary challenges, Jordan said, 'If that's what happens, that's what happens'

Washington (CNN) One of President Donald Trump's top targets didn't budge Sunday from his opposition to the failed Republican health care bill in the face of multiple critical tweets from President Donald Trump since the defeat of the proposal, saying the legislation was both bad policy and massively unpopular.

"Tweets and statements and blame don't change facts," Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, told Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union."

Citing a recent Quinnipiac University poll , Jordan asked incredulously, "When have you seen a bill come forward where only 17% of the country supports it?"

Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to call out Jordan, the former chairman of the conservative House group, as well as its current leader, Mark Meadows of North Carolina and fellow member Raul Labrador of Idaho over their opposition to the now-defunct GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama's signature health care program.

If @RepMarkMeadows, @Jim_Jordan and @Raul_Labrador would get on board we would have both great healthcare and massive tax cuts & reform. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017

On Saturday, the White House's social media director, Dan Scavino, also went after another Freedom Caucus member, Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, saying Trump's supporters should drive him out of office in the next primary election.

