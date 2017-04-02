Jared Kushner is in Iraq

Story highlights Kushner was invited by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joseph Dunford

(CNN) White House senior adviser Jared Kushner traveled to Iraq this weekend and is expected back in the United States early this week, a senior administration official told CNN.

Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was invited by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joseph Dunford, and is traveling with him, sources told CNN.

A senior administration official declined to say Sunday evening what was on Kushner's itinerary in Iraq, his first visit to the country since assuming a broad portfolio of foreign affairs in the Trump presidency.

The New York Times first reported Kushner's trip.

Kushner is expected to have a major role in the meetings later this week between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.