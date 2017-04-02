Story highlights Kushner was invited by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joseph Dunford

He is traveling with Dunford

(CNN) White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is in Iraq, a senior administration official confirmed to CNN.

Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was invited by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joseph Dunford, and is traveling with him, the source said. Further details were not immediately available.

The New York Times first reported Kushner's trip.