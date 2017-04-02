Breaking News

Jared Kushner is in Iraq

By Jim Acosta

Updated 9:49 PM ET, Sun April 2, 2017

Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to US President Donald Trump, listens as Trump delivers remarks to auto industry executives at American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti, Michigan on March 15, 2017.
Story highlights

  • Kushner was invited by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joseph Dunford
  • He is traveling with Dunford

(CNN)White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is in Iraq, a senior administration official confirmed to CNN.

Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was invited by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joseph Dunford, and is traveling with him, the source said. Further details were not immediately available.
The New York Times first reported Kushner's trip.