Schiff treating Flynn immunity request with 'healthy skepticism'

Story highlights Schiff said the White House was trying to distract from investigations into Russia's interference in the US election

He also noted that Flynn did not initially disclose payments from Russian entities for speeches he gave in financial disclosures

Washington (CNN) Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, said Sunday he is treating an immunity request from ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn with "healthy skepticism."

Schiff's indication on CNN's "State of the Union" with Jake Tapper that he might oppose an immunity deal for the former adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign in exchange for testimony related to the committee's investigation into Russian interference in the US election came days after Flynn's lawyer said his client "has a story to tell" but wanted "assurances against unfair prosecution."

Schiff said he'd need to consult with the Justice Department and assess whether Flynn would actually "add value" to the investigation.

"I think we start out with a very healthy skepticism," Schiff said. "We don't want to do anything that will interfere in any case that the Justice Department may decide to bring."

House and Senate committees and the FBI are investigating allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russians known to US intelligence to influence the US election. As part of its probe, the House panel is also looking into Trump's accusations that President Barack Obama wiretapped phones in Trump Tower during the campaign.

