What Alec Baldwin gets wrong about his Trump impression

Story highlights Dean Obeidallah: Some progressives think jokes about Trump minimize the seriousness of the threat Trump poses

But here's the truth: Political comedy at its best both educates and entertains, he writes

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) You might want to sit down before you read this: Alec Baldwin just announced that his equally hilarious and biting impression of Donald Trump might be coming to an end next month when "Saturday Night Live" closes its current season.

No, this isn't because of Trump's tweets slamming Baldwin or the iconic late-night comedy show. Rather, Baldwin says, he's considering self-retiring his Trump impression.

Why? Baldwin believes there may no longer be an appetite to laugh at Trump by the time "SNL" kicks off its new season in the fall. As the Emmy-winning actor stated , "If everything stays the same in this country as it is now, I don't think people will be in the mood to laugh about it come September."

What he's actually saying is that it may no longer be appropriate for us to laugh at Trump come the fall. That comment may stun or even confuse some people. I've heard it before, though, so let me explain what he's getting at.

There are progressives who truly believe that jokes about Trump -- and even Baldwin's impression of Trump -- somehow minimize the seriousness of the threat Trump poses. Their concern is misplaced.