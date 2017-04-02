Kuwaiti woman charged for filming domestic worker's window fall

Story highlights An Ethiopian domestic worker fell from a window in Kuwait and broke her arm

A Kuwaiti woman faces charges for filming the incident

(CNN) Kuwaiti authorities have filed charges against a woman who filmed a video in which she can be heard taunting a domestic worker who pleaded for help before falling from a window.

The Ministry of Justice said on Sunday that the Kuwaiti woman faces two charges: filming an individual without consent and publishing a video of an individual without consent.

Authorities have not released the names of the Kuwaiti woman or the domestic worker, an Ethiopian national.

In the 12-second video, the domestic worker can be seen hanging by one hand from a window, a look of terror on her face.

"Come back you lunatic!" the Kuwaiti woman yells at the domestic worker.

