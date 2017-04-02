Breaking News

Dinosaur skulls and mammoth tusks: Antique oddities target new collectors

By Helen Dalley, CNN

Updated 12:42 AM ET, Mon April 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Curiosity III cover image from the auction brochure features a striking juxtaposition of a wax anatomical model head from the late 18th or early 19th century, estimate $23,195-$32,215 (HK$180,000-$250,000) and a Roman marble bust, 2nd century, estimate $6,443-$9,020 (HK$50,ooo-$70,000). (slideshow image)
Photos: Sotheby's auctions array of spooky, mismatched objects
A wax anatomical model of a headThe Curiosity III cover image from the auction brochure features a striking juxtaposition of a wax anatomical model head from the late 18th or early 19th century, estimate $23,195-$32,215 (HK$180,000-$250,000) and a Roman marble bust, 2nd century, estimate $6,443-$9,020 (HK$50,ooo-$70,000). (slideshow image)
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Oligocene gogotte, 30 million years old, estimate $32,300-$45,200 (HK$250,000-$350,000), and Jamie Salmon (b.1971) self portrait fragment, estimate $19,329-$25,772 (HK$150,000-$200,000) (slideshow image)
Photos: Sotheby's auctions array of spooky, mismatched objects
Oligocene gogotte from Fontainebleau X Jamie Salmon fragment portraitOligocene gogotte, 30 million years old, estimate $32,300-$45,200 (HK$250,000-$350,000), and Jamie Salmon (b.1971) self portrait fragment, estimate $19,329-$25,772 (HK$150,000-$200,000) (slideshow image)
Hide Caption
2 of 10
A Hellenistic marble torso of Aphrodite estimate $64,430-$90,202, and a fossil walrus skull, 20,000-8,000 BC, estimate $19,400-$25,800 (HK$150,000-$200,000).
Photos: Sotheby's auctions array of spooky, mismatched objects
A Hellenistic marble torso of Aphrodite and a fossil walrus skullA Hellenistic marble torso of Aphrodite estimate $64,430-$90,202, and a fossil walrus skull, 20,000-8,000 BC, estimate $19,400-$25,800 (HK$150,000-$200,000).
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Anatomical head in profile, Italian school, 18th-19th century, estimate $5,154-7,732 (HK$40,000-$60,000)
Photos: Sotheby's auctions array of spooky, mismatched objects
18th century Italian anatomical waxAnatomical head in profile, Italian school, 18th-19th century, estimate $5,154-7,732 (HK$40,000-$60,000)
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Allosaurus skull, late Jurassic period, estimate $284,000-$361,000 (HK$2,200,000-HK$2,800,000). Slightly smaller than its larger cousin Tyrannosaurus Rex, this dinosaur roamed the Earth around 153 million to 135 million years ago. The enormous (approx. 80cm) skull proves its main weapon was its teeth.
Photos: Sotheby's auctions array of spooky, mismatched objects
An impressive Allosaurus skullAllosaurus skull, late Jurassic period, estimate $284,000-$361,000 (HK$2,200,000-HK$2,800,000). Slightly smaller than its larger cousin Tyrannosaurus Rex, this dinosaur roamed the Earth around 153 million to 135 million years ago. The enormous (approx. 80cm) skull proves its main weapon was its teeth.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Hellenistic marble torso of Aphrodite, 1st century, estimate $64,430-$90,202 (HK$500,000-$700,000) and Zhou bronze ritual bell (c.1050-221 BC) estimate $77,316-$103,088 (HK$600,000-$800,000) (slideshow image)
Photos: Sotheby's auctions array of spooky, mismatched objects
Roman Artemis X Zhou bronze bellHellenistic marble torso of Aphrodite, 1st century, estimate $64,430-$90,202 (HK$500,000-$700,000) and Zhou bronze ritual bell (c.1050-221 BC) estimate $77,316-$103,088 (HK$600,000-$800,000) (slideshow image)
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Bodhisattva Avolokitsvera dry lacquer head, Tang Dynasty, estimate $2,319,480-$3,221,500 (HK$18,000,000-$25,000,000). With slender bow-shaped eyes and hooded eyelids, this rare lacquer head is sensitively modeled.
Photos: Sotheby's auctions array of spooky, mismatched objects
A magnificent and extremely rare dry-lacquer head of AvalokitesvaraBodhisattva Avolokitsvera dry lacquer head, Tang Dynasty, estimate $2,319,480-$3,221,500 (HK$18,000,000-$25,000,000). With slender bow-shaped eyes and hooded eyelids, this rare lacquer head is sensitively modeled.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
A wax anatomical model of a head, late 18th-early 19th century, estimate $23,200-32,300 (HK$180-250,000) and an allosaurus skull, estimate $284,000-361,000 (HK$2.2-HK$2,800,000). These sculptures were in great demand as visual aids for medical students in the 18th century, and the tradition of creating such sculptures began in the 1770s by Florentine model maker Guiseppe Ferrini.
Photos: Sotheby's auctions array of spooky, mismatched objects
A wax anatomical model of a head and an impressive Allosaurus SkullA wax anatomical model of a head, late 18th-early 19th century, estimate $23,200-32,300 (HK$180-250,000) and an allosaurus skull, estimate $284,000-361,000 (HK$2.2-HK$2,800,000). These sculptures were in great demand as visual aids for medical students in the 18th century, and the tradition of creating such sculptures began in the 1770s by Florentine model maker Guiseppe Ferrini.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Oligocene gogotte from Fontainebleau, 30 million years old, estimate $32,300-$45,200 (HK$250,000-$350,000). Tiny quartz fragments held together by calcium carbonate, a gogotte is a mineral rarity, with the best examples found in Fontainebleau, France, where they have been protected in a sandy basin for more than 30 million years.
Photos: Sotheby's auctions array of spooky, mismatched objects
Oligocene gogotte from FontainebleauOligocene gogotte from Fontainebleau, 30 million years old, estimate $32,300-$45,200 (HK$250,000-$350,000). Tiny quartz fragments held together by calcium carbonate, a gogotte is a mineral rarity, with the best examples found in Fontainebleau, France, where they have been protected in a sandy basin for more than 30 million years.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Songye chief&#39;s ceremonial judgement thorn crown [no date given], estimate $6,443-$9,020 (HK$50,000-70,000) and Hellenistic marble torso of Aphrodite, 1st century, estimate $64,430-$90,202 (HK$500,000-700,000) (slideshow image)
Photos: Sotheby's auctions array of spooky, mismatched objects
Songye chief thorn crown X Hellenistic AphroditeSongye chief's ceremonial judgement thorn crown [no date given], estimate $6,443-$9,020 (HK$50,000-70,000) and Hellenistic marble torso of Aphrodite, 1st century, estimate $64,430-$90,202 (HK$500,000-700,000) (slideshow image)
Hide Caption
10 of 10
Sotheby&#39;s curiosity 4Sotheby&#39;s curiosity 6Sotheby&#39;s curiosity 1Sotheby&#39;s curiosity 5Sotheby&#39;s curiositySotheby&#39;s curiosity 8Sotheby&#39;s curiosity 2Sotheby&#39;s curiosity 3 recropSotheby&#39;s curiosity 7Sotheby&#39;s curiosity 9 new

(CNN)A pair of mammoth-tusk Chukchi snow goggles, an allosaurus dinosaur skull and a self portrait fragment from the sculptor Jamie Salmon are some of the eccentric offerings going under the hammer at Sotheby's Hong Kong Curiosity III auction at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre on April 4.

'Precursors to museums'

Now in its third incarnation, the auction format was inspired by the curiosity cabinets of the 16th century, which housed encyclopedic collections of objects -- religious relics, preserved animals, precious gems, objets d'art -- that were precursors to museums.
Allosaurus Skull
Allosaurus Skull
With estimated value of $6.4 million, the 76 lots that make up the auction bring together objects from the Jurassic Period to the present day and span a wide geographical space from the Siberian tundra to Egypt. The improbable array of items illustrates how Sotheby's is encouraging existing clients to get more creative with their collections.
    Morbid and macabre: Dark obsessions of the world&#39;s most extreme collectors
    Morbid and macabre: Dark obsessions of the world's most extreme collectors
    "A lot of collectors in Asia are still consigned to one area of collecting, such as Chinese painting, and with 'Curiosity,' we're trying to promote a more eclectic style of collecting and encourage collectors to be more sensitive to antiquities, say, or African art," says Nicholas Chow, deputy chairman of Sotheby's Asia, and international head and chairman of the Chinese works of art department.
    Read More
    Inspired by the aesthetics of an early surrealist movie, Chow shot a minute-long Super 8 film to promote the auction, which has received around 40,000 hits across various online platforms including Instagram and Weibo.
    Read: Abandoned architectural marvels in China's largest ghost town

    Auction highlights

    A Pair of Mammoth Tusk Chukchi Snow Goggles
    A Pair of Mammoth Tusk Chukchi Snow Goggles
    One of the lots Chow is particularly excited about is the Chukchi snow goggles, which would have belonged to a wealthy native of the Northern Siberian tundra.
    "They were probably made 200 years ago, and are one of the very earliest examples of sunglasses. They're crafted from mammoth ivory from tusk found in the permafrost and are incredibly streamlined. Aesthetically they're not rooted in space or time, and that makes them quite extraordinary."
    Another piece that has made a big impression on Chow is the Bamana statue from Mali, a standing female figure with an ethereal quality that dates to the 15th or 16th century.
    Uli Sigg: How I built the world&#39;s biggest collection of Chinese contemporary art
    Uli Sigg: How I built the world's biggest collection of Chinese contemporary art
    "A colleague helped me find me this in Paris from a very grand collector of contemporary art who was intrigued by what we were putting together and willing to consign one important piece."
    A lot of the discoveries were due to serendipity, he adds.
    "In London, I met a collector of Chinese art with a cabinet of curiosity, and he consigned a Roman marble bust that made the cover of the auction catalogue. There's another bust, a torso of a man that's so withered it looks like a Chinese scholar's rock; all that wear and abrasion has made the piece appear very abstract."

    Targeting younger buyers

    Sotheby&#39;s eyes a new generation with K-pop icon T.O.P
    Sotheby's eyes a new generation with K-pop icon T.O.P
    In addition to encouraging collectors to extend their repertoire, Sotheby's is targeting millennials with celebrity collaborations. K-pop icon T.O.P, who has everyone from Rudolf Stingel to Jina Park in his collection, curated a contemporary art evening sale, #TTTOP, last October.
    It represented the highest-value sale of Western contemporary art ever held during a major auction series in Hong Kong, realizing more $17.4 million (HKD$136 million).
    "As he's a collector of contemporary art, T.O.P has a strong relationship with one of our specialists here so that's how it came about. It was hugely successful in terms of publicity -- the social media exposure was off the charts. Collaborations are a great draw for people, and we'd definitely look at doing a similar auction again," says Chow.

    A new state for traditional auctions

    Extraordinary in the ordinary: These warped works will melt your mind
    Extraordinary in the ordinary: These warped works will melt your mind
    Hosting more unusual lots and departing from the traditional auction format is a tactic all the major auction houses have employed as they attempt to keep themselves relevant.
    Since 2013, Christie's has held an annual sale, "Out of the Ordinary," that has previously seen everything from a taxidermy specimen of a two-headed lamb that fetched $16,320 to a lifesize waxwork figure of Sigmund Freud that sold for $9,600 at auction.
    The world's most expensive art goes to auction: Why records keep being broken
    Introduced in 2008 to offer the finest examples in collecting categories across the traditional decorative arts including silver, porcelain and clocks, Christie's "Exceptional Sale" made waves in Paris last September by selling the gun that poet Paul Verlaine almost shot his lover Arthur Rimbaud with in 1873. It fetched $460,000 (435,000 euros) -- almost seven times its estimate.
    Read: Wartime photos transformed into ghostly fantasies
    Like Sotheby's, Phillips is also attempting to encourage its clients to take a more holistic approach to collecting.
    Jonathan Crockett, Phillips' head of 20th century and contemporary art and deputy chairman for Asia, says, "We're making things as relevant as possible to today's collecting community by engaging the younger generation on Instagram, who are discovering art online from the very first time and buying with us. We like to promote collection categories across the board -- younger collectors might start off buying photography then move onto fine art. We don't want to categorise them as just photography collectors, or art collectors."
    So if the weird and the wonderful appeals, why not bag a wax anatomical model of a head or a Songye chief's ceremonial judgement thorn crown? There's no reason why you can't position it among your cutting edge contemporary art collection.
    Curiosity III is on display at the Hong Kong Exhibition Centre from 31 March. The auction will take place on 4 April.