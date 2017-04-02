Justin Trudeau challenges actor Matthew Perry to fight rematch

Story highlights "Friends" star said he beat up Canadian Prime Minister years ago

Justin Trudeau says he wants a replay of that fight

(CNN) Justin Trudeau has three words for actor Matthew Perry: Bring. It. On.

The Canadian Prime Minister wants a rematch of an elementary school fight after the "Friends" star said he beat up Trudeau when the two attended school in Canada.

"My friend ... who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau," Perry revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last month

"We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't, so it was pure jealousy."

Trudeau's father was the Prime Minister at the time, so we're not sure what Perry was thinking.

