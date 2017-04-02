Justin Trudeau challenges actor Matthew Perry to a rematch

Story highlights "Friends" star said that he beat up Canadian Prime Minister years ago

Prime Minister says he wants a rematch

(CNN) Justin Trudeau has three words for actor Matthew Perry: Bring it on.

The Canadian Prime Minister is asking for a rematch after the "Friends" star said last month that he beat up Trudeau when the two attended school in Ottawa.

"My friend ... who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau," Perry revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last month

"We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't ,so it was pure jealousy."

Trudeau's father was the Canadian Prime Minister at the time, so we're not sure what Perry was thinking.

Read More