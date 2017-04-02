Breaking News

Tina Fey to white women who voted for Trump: 'You can't look away'

By Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Updated 8:39 AM ET, Sun April 2, 2017

Fans love Tina Fey and Amy Poehler starring together as they did as siblings in the film &quot;Sisters.&quot; It&#39;s not the first time these &quot;First Ladies of Comedy&quot; combined their talents. Here&#39;s a look at their partnership over the years:
The women of &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; -- from left, Fey, Rachel Dratch, Poehler, Ana Gasteyer and Maya Rudolph -- are honored at a 2002 event in New York.
In December 2004, Fey and Poehler attend an event at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Fey and Poehler co-anchored the &quot;Weekend Update&quot; segment of &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; until 2006, when Fey left to focus on her NBC sitcom &quot;30 Rock.&quot; Fey and Poehler were reunited, along with Poehler&#39;s new &quot;Weekend Update&quot; co-host Seth Meyers, when Fey hosted &quot;SNL&quot; in February 2008.
Fey and Poehler stop by MTV&#39;s &quot;Total Request Live&quot; in April 2008.
Fey and Poehler co-starred in the 2008 film &quot;Baby Mama.&quot; When Fey&#39;s character discovers that she&#39;s unable to get pregnant, she hires Poehler&#39;s character to be her surrogate.
The women promote &quot;Baby Mama&quot; at the 2008 Tribeca Film Festival.
At the Emmys in September 2008, Fey and Poehler present the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series.
Fey and Poehler attend a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2010.
Fey and Poehler greet each other on the red carpet at the 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The nominees for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series -- from left, Fey, Martha Plimpton, Melissa McCarthy, Poehler, Edie Falco and Laura Linney -- join each other on stage at the 2011 Emmy Awards. McCarthy ended up winning the award.
Fey sneaks up on Poehler at InStyle&#39;s Golden Globes afterparty in 2012.
Fey and Poehler attend Comedy Central&#39;s &quot;Night of Too Many Stars&quot; to support autism programs in October 2012.
Fey and Poehler host the 2014 Golden Globe Awards. It was their second straight year hosting the event.
  • Fey was speaking at an ACLU benefit Saturday

(CNN)Comedian Tina Fey is not amused by the college-educated white women who voted for President Donald Trump.

Fey called out that particular demographic during a discussion Saturday on access to reproductive care hosted by the American Civil Liberties Union.
"The thing that I kinda keep focusing on is the idea that we sort of need to hold the edges, that it's sort of like a lot of this election was turned by kinda white college-educated women who would now maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV and I would want to urge them to like 'You can't look away.'
    "Because it doesn't affect you this minute but it's going to affect you eventually," she said.
    Exit polls suggested that 44% of white female college graduates voted for Trump in the November election.
    "I personally will make my own pledge as a college-educated white woman to not look away, to not pretend that things that are happening now won't eventually affect me if we don't put a stop to it," Fey said.

    Fey said the organization's ACLU's Women's Rights Project had "our back in the fight for gender equality."
    "Women's rights have come a long way in the last century but there's still a long, long way to go. Did you know that women still only make one Ghostbusters movie to every two made by men? And men average Oceans 11 for every Oceans 8 that goes to women. That is simply unacceptable," she joked.
    Fey said the battle now was not just for progress.
    "Gains that we've made over the past 100 years are under attack. Luckily Mike Pence isn't allowed to go down and shut up Planned Parenthood unless his wife goes with him. So you know, if we can just keep Karen busy scrapbooking -- we can all still get pap smears," she said.
    While In Congress, Pence was at the forefront of a conservative effort to block any federal funds from going to Planned Parenthood because the organization -- which provides women with cancer screenings, counseling services and tests -- also provides abortions.
    On Thursday, he cast the tie-breaking vote for a measure that would repeal an Obama-era rule that was designed to prevent states from blocking Title X funding from going to health care providers that perform abortions.
    Fey also jabbed at the President: "Earlier tonight in what is surely an April Fools' joke, the President proclaimed that next month will be national sexual assault and awareness prevention month ... so now we know what he gave up for Lent, that's good," she said.
    A number of women have accused Trump of sexual harassment. In October, he apologized after a previously unaired taping of "Access Hollywood" surfaced in which Trump bragged about being able to grope women because of his "star" status