(CNN) Comedian Tina Fey is not amused by the college-educated white women who voted for President Donald Trump.

"The thing that I kinda keep focusing on is the idea that we sort of need to hold the edges, that it's sort of like a lot of this election was turned by kinda white college-educated women who would now maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV and I would want to urge them to like 'You can't look away.'

"Because it doesn't affect you this minute but it's going to affect you eventually," she said.

"I personally will make my own pledge as a college-educated white woman to not look away, to not pretend that things that are happening now won't eventually affect me if we don't put a stop to it," Fey said.

Trump and Pence

Fey said the organization's ACLU's Women's Rights Project had "our back in the fight for gender equality."

"Women's rights have come a long way in the last century but there's still a long, long way to go. Did you know that women still only make one Ghostbusters movie to every two made by men? And men average Oceans 11 for every Oceans 8 that goes to women. That is simply unacceptable," she joked.

Fey said the battle now was not just for progress.

"Gains that we've made over the past 100 years are under attack. Luckily Mike Pence isn't allowed to go down and shut up Planned Parenthood unless his wife goes with him. So you know, if we can just keep Karen busy scrapbooking -- we can all still get pap smears," she said.

While In Congress, Pence was at the forefront of a conservative effort to block any federal funds from going to Planned Parenthood because the organization -- which provides women with cancer screenings, counseling services and tests -- also provides abortions.

On Thursday, he cast the tie-breaking vote for a measure that would repeal an Obama-era rule that was designed to prevent states from blocking Title X funding from going to health care providers that perform abortions.

Fey also jabbed at the President: "Earlier tonight in what is surely an April Fools' joke, the President proclaimed that next month will be national sexual assault and awareness prevention month ... so now we know what he gave up for Lent, that's good," she said.