20 killed in stabbings at Muslim shrine, Pakistani police say

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) A custodian and four other suspects have been arrested after 20 people were killed at a Muslim shrine, authorities in Pakistan said Sunday.

Three more people are hospitalized in critical condition after the attack in Punjab province, said Liaqat Chattah, deputy police commissioner for Sargodha city, where the attack happened.

Custodian Abdul Waheed drugged and stripped the victims before they were killed at the Sufi shrine, which is named the Ali Ahmad Gunnar Shrine, said Chattah.

Knives and clubs were used to attack the devotees before police were alerted by two men and two women who had fled the scene, Chattah said.

Waheed was arrested, along with four other suspects. The police official described Waheed as mentally unstable. An investigation is underway, he said.

