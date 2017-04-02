Pakistan shrine: Custodian fatally stabs 20 devotees, police say

Story highlights Shrine custodian lures devotees to the shrine

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) A shrine custodian stabbed and clobbered devotees with clubs early Sunday, killing 20 people and injuring three others in southwestern Pakistan, authorities said.

Abdul Waheed lured some of the shrine's devotees to the shrine in in Punjab province, where he drugged and stripped them before he killed them, said Liaqat Chattah, deputy police commissioner for Sargodha city, where the attack happened.

He used knives and clubs to attack the devotees before two men and two women fled the shrine and notified police, he said

CNN Map

Waheed was arrested, along with four other suspects, Chattah said. He described the suspect as mentally unstable.

The three people injured are hospitalized in critical condition.

