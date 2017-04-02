Breaking News

Pakistan shrine: Custodian fatally stabs 20 devotees, police say

By Sophia Saifi and Adeel Raja, CNN

Updated 4:39 AM ET, Sun April 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

  • Shrine custodian lures devotees to the shrine
  • There, he clobbers and stabs them
  • Three people hospitalized in critical condition

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN)A shrine custodian stabbed and clobbered devotees with clubs early Sunday, killing 20 people and injuring three others in southwestern Pakistan, authorities said.

Abdul Waheed lured some of the shrine's devotees to the shrine in in Punjab province, where he drugged and stripped them before he killed them, said Liaqat Chattah, deputy police commissioner for Sargodha city, where the attack happened.
He used knives and clubs to attack the devotees before two men and two women fled the shrine and notified police, he said
    CNN Map
    Waheed was arrested, along with four other suspects, Chattah said. He described the suspect as mentally unstable.
    The three people injured are hospitalized in critical condition.
    Read More
    An investigation is underway.
    Sargodha is about 105 miles northwest of Lahore.
    Shrines to various saints are scattered all over Pakistan, where they are considered places of meditation and refuge, where the homeless find shelter and alms are handed out.