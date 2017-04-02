Hundreds missing as Colombia mudslide kills 254

Story highlights Highways, bridges, homes flattened in mudslide

President Santos declares state of emergency

(CNN) Rescuers in southern Colombia scrambled overnight to reach hundreds of victims still missing more than 24 hours since devastating mudslides tore through entire villages.

Rescuers search for more victims under the debris in Mocoa.

At least 254 people have been killed and around 400 more injured, the military said, after torrential rains Friday night caused three rivers surrounding Mocoa in Putumayo province to overflow, sending a stream of mud through the city.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos declared a sate of emergency and told reporters at the scene that hundreds of people were still missing, and that it was impossible to predict the number of deaths.

CNN Map

"The first thing I want to say is that my heart, our hearts, the hearts of all Colombians are with the victims of this tragedy," he said.

"We don't know yet where they are. Many people are coming to us saying, 'My son is missing, my father is missing, my mother is missing.' We are working on putting a list for the total number of people missing."

