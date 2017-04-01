Story highlights Painting stolen from New Jersey home in 1976

Purchased for $50, painting could now be worth $1 million

(CNN) More than 40 years after it was stolen from a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, residence, a Norman Rockwell painting has returned home.

The FBI returned the painting -- known variously as "Taking a Break," "Boy Asleep with Hoe" or simply "Lazybones" -- to the six children of Robert and Therese Grant, from whose house it was stolen in 1976.

"It brings back a lot of memories — happy memories," Susan Murta, daughter of the Grants, told CNN Saturday. "We're thrilled it's back where it belongs."

The work, which once adorned the cover of a 1919 edition of the Saturday Evening Post, came to the Grant family by accident.

According to Murta, her father purchased the painting from a pool hall after accidentally puncturing the canvas with a pool cue.

