Gonzaga downs South Carolina, advances to first NCAA men's tournament title game

(CNN) Gonzaga will play in its first NCAA men's basketball title game after edging South Carolina 77-73 on Saturday in the national semifinals.

"I'm really, really proud of our guys and our late-game execution," Gonzaga Coach Mark Few said. "The guys executed it perfectly, especially down the last four minutes. ... To be playing the last game of the year is just crazy cool."

The Bulldogs (37-1) will face the winner of Saturday's second semifinal between North Carolina and Oregon in the title game.

The Bulldogs were led by guard Nigel Williams-Goss, who scored 23 points and had six assists.

At one point midway through the second half Gonzaga led by 14 points, but South Carolina rallied and took the lead briefly.

Read More