UNC downs Oregon, to meet Gonzaga in NCAA men's basketball championship

(CNN) A year after losing the national title game on a buzzer-beater, North Carolina is back in the championship contest of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Tar Heels (32-7) downed the Oregon Ducks 77-76 in the second national semifinal Saturday night behind Kennedy Meeks' career-high 25 points.

"We're relieved. We feel very lucky. But the fact of the matter is we're still playing," UNC Coach Roy Williams said.

UNC will play Gonzaga (37-1) Monday night for the national championship. Earlier the Bulldogs edged South Carolina 77-73.

The Tar Heels have won five NCAA tournament titles, the most recent in 2009. Last year, the Tar Heels lost to Villanova in the title game when Kris Jenkins' three-pointer gave the Wildcats a 77-74 victory.

