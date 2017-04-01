Story highlights Five of those hospitalized were found unconscious at the hotel pool

It happened at a hotel in southern Michigan

(CNN) A teenage boy died and 14 other people were hospitalized after guests at a southern Michigan hotel were found unconscious around an indoor pool.

Fire officials said they believe the cause was carbon monoxide poisoning.

The 14 were taken to local hospitals Saturday, according to police in Niles, a town of about 11,000 just north of the Indiana state line.

Jessica Hines, a spokeswoman for Lakeland Hospital there, told CNN one person was "confirmed dead on arrival."

The Niles Police Department identified the deceased as 13-year-old Bryan Douglas Watts of Niles.

