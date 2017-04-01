Story highlights Six of those hospitalized were found unconscious at the hotel pool

It happened at a hotel in southern Michigan

(CNN) One person was found dead and 13 others were hospitalized after a group of people were found unconscious around a hotel's indoor pool in southern Michigan.

Fire officials said they believe the cause was carbon monoxide poisoning.

Thirteen people were treated at local hospitals, including hotel staff members and first responders who helped unconscious victims, according to police in Niles, Michigan, a town of about 11,000 just north of the state's border with Indiana.

A spokeswoman for Lakeland Hospital in Niles told CNN that one person was "confirmed dead on arrival."

Seven others were taken to Memorial South Bend Hospital in Indiana, Lakeland spokeswoman Jessica Hines said. Six were in stable condition, and one was in critical condition.