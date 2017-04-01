Companies step up their April Fools' Day game

Story highlights Here are some of our favorite ads on this day dedicated to pranksters

(CNN) Another year, another batch of videos and advertisements released on April Fools' Day. What's real and what's not? You be the judge. But here are some of our favorite ads on this day dedicated to pranksters:

1. Google has another map eater

Pac-Maps is back with a new twist -- it's Ms. Pac-Man who's munching her way across Google Maps this year. To play, open the Google Maps app and click the red square in the bottom right of your screen. You can also play on desktop. Google first launched the prank with Pac-Man in 2015.

She's a map-eater. And today, you can be one too.



Chomp the competition and share your high score with #MsPacMaps 💋👻🎀 @officialpacman pic.twitter.com/lSWvmj39DN — Google Maps (@googlemaps) March 31, 2017

2. Is Amazon's Petlexa "fur" real?

An Amazon Echo exclusively tailored for our furry friends? Well, that's what Amazon's new Petlexa purports to be in a video posted on the company's official Twitter Echo account. "Petlexa is here! Now your dog, cat or favorite pet can communicate with Alexa just like you do. Check out these videos to learn more!" Good luck getting your paws on it.

Petlexa is here! Now your dog, cat, or favorite pet can communicate with Alexa just like you do. Check out these videos to learn more! pic.twitter.com/uyDmy2jkZl — Amazon Echo (@amazonecho) March 31, 2017

