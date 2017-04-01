Companies are really stepping up their April Fools' game

Story highlights
- Here are some of our favorite ads on this day dedicated to pranksters
- Real or not, they'll keep you entertained
(CNN)Another year, another batch of videos and advertisements released on April Fools' Day. What's real and what's not? You be the judge. But here are some of our favorite ads on this day dedicated to pranksters:
1. Google has another map eater
Pac-Maps is back with a new twist -- it's Ms. Pac-Man who's munching her way across Google Maps this year. To play, open the Google Maps app and click the red square in the bottom right of your screen. You can also play on desktop. Google first launched the prank with Pac-Man in 2015.
2. Is Amazon's Petlexa fur real?
An Amazon Echo exclusively tailored for our furry friends? Well, that's what Amazon's new Petlexa purports to be in a video posted on the company's official Twitter Echo account. "Petlexa is here! Now your dog, cat or favorite pet can communicate with Alexa just like you do. Check out these videos to learn more!" Good luck getting your paws on it.
3. The T-Mobile ONEsie
T-Mobile is offering full coverage with its wearable ONEsie. Made from nano technology, it's where "couture meets connectivity," the mobile communications company said on a video posted on its official Twitter page. "Be fashion forward and cutting edge at the same time in the new #TMobileONEsie. Technology has never felt so cozy," the post reads.