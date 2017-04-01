Story highlights Once again, the loaded Warriors are the team to beat in the West

The Cavaliers and Celtics are battling for the top seed in the East

(CNN) As teams make the final push toward the NBA playoffs, not much has changed from a year ago.

That's because the same question looms as it did in 2016: Can anyone stop the Golden State Warriors?

The regular season ends April 12. The playoffs start April 15. Sure, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are the defending NBA champions, and they're a favorite to return to the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year.

But the talk all season has been about the super team assembled in Golden State, having added Kevin Durant to an already loaded roster with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

A year after setting the NBA regular-season wins record with 73, the Warriors once again are at the top of the Western Conference heading into April. As in 2016, Golden State is closing in on home-court advantage for the postseason, with the San Antonio Spurs close behind.

