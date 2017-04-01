Pence frequently hitting the road to sell Trump's agenda

Story highlights This is the third week in a row that Pence has held events

Trump remains in Washington

(CNN) For the third weekend in a row, Vice President Mike Pence boarded Air Force Two to sell the nascent administration's agenda, this time speaking to business leaders at Dynalab Inc., a small manufacturing company in Reynoldsbrg, Ohio, on Saturday.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, will remain in Washington for the weekend, with no public events scheduled.

This has become a bit of a pattern in the Trump White House.

Last weekend, the President visited Trump National Golf Club in Virginia two days in a row while Pence discussed small business in West Virginia on Saturday and addressed the American Israel Public Affairs Committee on Sunday. Linda McMahon, head of Trump's Small Business Administration, joined the vice president last Saturday.

The President held meetings at the golf course, the White House said , declining to say with whom.

