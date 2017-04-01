National Security Council No. 2 offered post in Singapore

Story highlights McFarland is also being considered for a senior role at the State Department

McFarland's future at the NSC has been uncertain since Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned

(CNN) K.T. McFarland, a former Fox News analyst brought in as the No. 2 at the National Security Council by the fired national security adviser Michael Flynn, has been offered the post of US ambassador to Singapore, sources familiar with the situation tell CNN.

McFarland is also being considered for a senior role at the State Department, according to a source familiar with her plans, but it is unclear whether any concrete offer from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been made. One source close to McFarland says she could also opt to remain at the National Security Council.

McFarland's future at the NSC has been uncertain since Flynn resigned in February amid a controversy over his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak, during the transition.

White House officials made clear after Flynn's ouster that McFarland had not been asked to step down. Her hold on the deputy spot was put into question after Trump eventually selected H.R. McMaster as Flynn's replacement.

A source granted anonymity to speak freely about the situation says that McFarland preferred to stay on in some capacity in government in Washington, such as a possible role at State.

