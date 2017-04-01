Story highlights The coalition says there have been more than 18,000 strikes since August 2014

The US military is investigating scores of deaths in Mosul that led to an outcry

(CNN) At a time of growing concern about civilian casualties in Iraq, the US-led coalition issued a report Saturday that says at least 229 civilians likely have been killed by coalition strikes there and in Syria since Operation Inherent Resolve began nearly three years ago.

The number could grow significantly if an investigation into airstrikes on a neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq, in mid-March finds the operation unintentionally killed scores of residents.

The head of Iraqi civil forces working at the Mosul site told CNN earlier this week that 141 bodies have been recovered.

The US military is conducting a formal review of the strikes.