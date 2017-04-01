Story highlights Trump took to social media earlier this week to call out the House Freedom Caucus

Amash was among the Freedom Caucus members who opposed the GOP health care plan

Washington (CNN) Senior White House aide Dan Scavino called for the electoral defeat of vocal House Freedom Caucus member Justin Amash in a tweet Saturday, continuing the White House's feud with the conservative group of lawmakers over its opposition to the Republican health care plan.

"@realDonaldTrump is bringing auto plants & jobs back to Michigan. @justinamash is a big liability. #TrumpTrain, defeat him in primary," Scavino, the President's social media director, tweeted from his personal Twitter account.

.@realDonaldTrump is bringing auto plants & jobs back to Michigan. @justinamash is a big liability.#TrumpTrain, defeat him in primary. — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) April 1, 2017

The Michigan representative quickly responded with a tweet that echoed his past criticisms of Trump.

"Trump admin & Establishment have merged into #Trumpstablishment," he wrote. "Same old agenda: Attack conservatives, libertarians & independent thinkers."

Trump admin & Establishment have merged into #Trumpstablishment. Same old agenda: Attack conservatives, libertarians & independent thinkers. https://t.co/ALcV59iHXx — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 1, 2017

The exchange comes on the heels of Trump's taking to Twitter earlier this week to call out the conservative group for not supporting his plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which GOP leaders withdrew from consideration a little over a week ago when it became clear the bill lacked the votes to pass.

