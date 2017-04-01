How you can fight an 'unseen enemy'

Story highlights "If we do nothing, it's not a matter of if there will be a global pandemic, it's just a matter of when -- and which virus, and how bad"

Providing access to clean water may help prevent sickness

There are enemies lurking in our society that could be just as deadly as a terrorist attack. They are known as viruses and diseases.

"Over the last 10 decades there have been about 30 newly emerging diseases that have the potential to be pandemics," says Dr. Larry Brilliant, an epidemiologist featured in CNN Films' "Unseen Enemy."

"If we do nothing, it's not a matter of if there will be a global pandemic, it's just a matter of when -- and which virus, and how bad."

Take Zika, for example. The virus first emerged in the Zika forest of Uganda in 1947 . It made headlines in November 2015 when health officials reported a concerning number of babies born in Brazil with microcephaly, a neurological birth defect in which babies are born with abnormally small heads and can have underdeveloped brains.

Angelina, a pregnant mother of three, and her youngest daughter, Charon, outside their home in Guatemala City.

In 2016, Zika was imported to the US by travelers who were infected while visiting areas where the virus was being transmitted. In July 2016 the first locally transmitted cases in the continental US were reported in Florida and in November 2016 local transmission was confirmed in Texas.