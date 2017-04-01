'Mama June' is skinny now

Story highlights The reality show star went from a size 18 to a size 4

(CNN) Get ready to do a double take.

"Mama June" Shannon, who became a reality star on a show featuring her daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, has revealed her weight-loss transformation.

Viewers of Shannon's new reality show, "Mama June: From Not to Hot," got to see the slimmed-down star on Friday night's episode.

The 37-year-old lost more than 80 pounds, going from a size 18 to a size 4, after weight-loss surgery.

She also had surgery to remove excess skin after she dropped the pounds, had breast augmentation and underwent dental work.

