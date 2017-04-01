Story highlights Dylan was a no-show at the December award ceremony

He's the first songwriter to win the Nobel Prize in Literature

(CNN) Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan finally received his Nobel Prize in literature Saturday at a private ceremony in Stockholm, according to a statement posted online by the head of the Swedish Academy.

But Dylan was in Stockholm this weekend to perform concerts and the private ceremony was arranged.

It's not known what Dylan had to say about the award. Swedish media reported no cameras were present at the ceremony. There were no comments made to media by Dylan,or any member of the academy, either before or after the event.

Upon the announcement of Dylan's award in October, the academy's permanent secretary, Sara Danius, said Dylan "is a great poet in the English-speaking tradition," drawing parallels between his work and that of ancient Greek poets.

