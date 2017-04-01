China plans massive reserve for giant pandas

Story highlights China's panda reserve will be three times the size of Yellowstone National Park

Creation of the giant park aims to streamline efforts to boost the panda population

(CNN) Giant pandas in China will soon have a sprawling reserve to mingle, eat bamboo shoots and work on their famously low libidos.

The animals will be housed at a reserve spanning Gansu, Shaanxi and Sichuan provinces.

About 170,000 people will be relocated to make room for the 27,134-square kilometer (10,476-square mile) preserve, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

Pandas have long suffered habitat loss due to natural disasters, climate change and other causes. The massive reserve will keep all the animals in one place and help streamline efforts to boost the panda population. Currently, pandas in the nation live along six mountain ranges, Xinhua said.