Venezuelan court reverses move to strip National Assembly of power

Story highlights Venezuela's Supreme Court backtracks on ruling taking legislative powers

Government leaders urged the court to review decision after protests

(CNN) Venezuela's Supreme Court on Saturday revoked its widely criticized ruling to take over the National Assembly's legislative powers.

The court announced it is handing back the powers after government leaders earlier Saturday had urged a review of its decision from earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the court ruled that all powers vested under the legislative body would be transferred to the court, which is stacked with government loyalists. The opposition called the move a coup.

But Saturday the court said it has removed certain parts of the judgment that took over the legislative powers.