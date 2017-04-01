Photos: Deady mudslides in Colombia An aerial view shows the devastation Saturday, April 1, after heavy rains caused rivers to overflow in Mocoa, Colombia. Rain battered southwestern Colombia on Friday, March 31, leading to deadly mudslides in Putumayo province. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Colombian soldiers carry a body after mudslides swept through Mocoa the night before.

Soldiers evacuate one of the injured in Mocoa. Three rivers overflowed and unleashed muddy waves into homes, over cars and on to bridges.

People walk through the rubble left by the mudslides in Mocoa.

A man enters a building damaged by the mudslides.

Residents and soldiers carry one of the injured in Mocoa.

Soldiers and civilians search for survivors in Mocoa. Many residents in the area have been reported missing, according to civil protection authorities.

A woman surveys some of the damage in Mocoa.

Rescuers search for people among the rubble left by mudslides.