Photos: Deadly mudslides ravage Colombia Rain battered southwestern Colombia on March 31, leading to deadly mudslides in Putumayo province. The town of Mocoa was severely damaged when as a mudslide tore through it. This April 2, 2017 photo shows the extent of the destruction. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Photos: Deadly mudslides ravage Colombia The day after a mudslide hit Mocoa, people walk among the devastation on April 2. Hide Caption 2 of 14

Photos: Deadly mudslides ravage Colombia A man pauses from digging in the sludge in Mocoa. Hide Caption 3 of 14

Photos: Deadly mudslides ravage Colombia A man and a dog walk down a mud-filled street in Mocoa. Hide Caption 4 of 14

Photos: Deadly mudslides ravage Colombia A fireman searches for victims inside a mud-swamped house. Hide Caption 5 of 14

Photos: Deadly mudslides ravage Colombia A resident stares at the rubble left by the mudslides. Hide Caption 6 of 14

Photos: Deadly mudslides ravage Colombia A man talks on his phone amid the rubble in Mocoa. Hide Caption 7 of 14

Photos: Deadly mudslides ravage Colombia Rescuers search for people among the debris left by mudslides. Hide Caption 8 of 14

Photos: Deadly mudslides ravage Colombia A woman surveys some of the damage in Mocoa. Hide Caption 9 of 14

Photos: Deadly mudslides ravage Colombia Soldiers evacuate one of the injured in Mocoa. Three rivers overflowed and unleashed muddy waves that engulfed homes, cars and bridges. Hide Caption 10 of 14

Photos: Deadly mudslides ravage Colombia Soldiers and civilians search for survivors in Mocoa. Many residents in the area have been reported missing. Hide Caption 11 of 14

Photos: Deadly mudslides ravage Colombia Volunteers and soldiers carry one of the injured in Mocoa. Hide Caption 12 of 14

Photos: Deadly mudslides ravage Colombia People walk through heaps of rubble left by the mudslides in Mocoa. Hide Caption 13 of 14